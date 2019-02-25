Krysten Ritter, War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel Expecting Baby

Tonight on the red carpet before the 2019 Academy Awards, Krysten Ritter and the War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel made an appearance. In the photograph above and below, Granduciel is seen smiling and pointing to Ritter’s baby bump—the first public acknowledgment from the couple that they’re expecting a baby. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Granduciel and Ritter have been dating since 2015. Ritter is presenting an award tonight at the Academy Awards. Pitchfork has reached out to their representatives for comment.