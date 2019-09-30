Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s Former Seattle Home Is for Sale

The Seattle house that Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love purchased in 1994 is now up for sale. According to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, the couple bought the house in January 1994 and lived there until Cobain’s death on April 5 of the same year. Cobain died by suicide on the property. Love sold the 117-year-old house for $2.895 million in 1997.

In addition to four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, the home also has a wine cellar. The current asking price for the house is $7.5 million, according to a listing by the real estate agency Ewing & Clark. Though there aren’t any interior shots of the home, you can view the full listing here.