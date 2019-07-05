Kygo, Chelsea Cutler – Not Ok

By
star95radio
-
0
2

Music video for Kygo & Chelsea Cutler’s “Not Ok”, following the release of Kygo’s Whitney Houston collaboration “Higher Love”.
#NotOk #Kygo #CuepseaCutler #MusicVideo
Stream or download “Not Ok” here: http://smarturl.it/xNotOk

Directed by: Sara Bahbah
Written by: Sarah Bahbah
Produced by: Virgin Soil
Cinematographer: Chris Ripley

Enjoy more videos by Kygo:
Higher Love ft. Whitney Houston: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTYOkcRH220
Happy Now (Avicii tribute) ft. Sandro Cavazza: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTYOkcRH220
Think About You ft. Valerie Broussard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTYOkcRH220

Follow Kygo on:

https://www.facebook.com/kygoofficial/
http://www.instagram.com/kygomusic

SUBSCRIBE to the Kygomusic Youtube Channel: http://hyperurl.co/NotOkSubscribe

Follow Chelsea Cutler:

https://www.instagram.com/chelseacutler/

Lyrics:
Seven months, two weeks and seven days
Since I left, who’s counting anyway?
But for me the only thing that’s changed
Is the distance between New York and LA
Seven months, two weeks and seven days
Since I was so easily replaced
It’s so strange how I recognize her face
But tell me, does she make you feel the same?
Kills me to know she’s sleeping in my place

It’s midnight and I’m wasted
So wasted, I’m wasted
I can’t believe I’m calling you up again
I know I might be crazy
So crazy, I’m crazy
I can’t believe I’m calling you just to say

I’m not okay
I just called you to say (Ooh)
I’m not okay (Oh)
I just called you to say (Ooh)
I’m not okay

source

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR