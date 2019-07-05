Kygo, Chelsea Cutler – Not Ok

Music video for Kygo & Chelsea Cutler’s “Not Ok”, following the release of Kygo’s Whitney Houston collaboration “Higher Love”.

Directed by: Sara Bahbah

Written by: Sarah Bahbah

Produced by: Virgin Soil

Cinematographer: Chris Ripley

Lyrics:

Seven months, two weeks and seven days

Since I left, who’s counting anyway?

But for me the only thing that’s changed

Is the distance between New York and LA

Seven months, two weeks and seven days

Since I was so easily replaced

It’s so strange how I recognize her face

But tell me, does she make you feel the same?

Kills me to know she’s sleeping in my place

It’s midnight and I’m wasted

So wasted, I’m wasted

I can’t believe I’m calling you up again

I know I might be crazy

So crazy, I’m crazy

I can’t believe I’m calling you just to say

I’m not okay

I just called you to say (Ooh)

I’m not okay (Oh)

I just called you to say (Ooh)

I’m not okay



