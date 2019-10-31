La Roux Announces New Album Supervision, Shares New Song: Listen

La Roux has announced her third solo album: Supervision is out February, 7, 2020 via her own Supercolour Records. La Roux has also released a Nova Dando-directed music video for the new song “International Woman of Leisure.” Watch below.

La Roux’s last album, Trouble in Paradise, was released in 2014. This year, she sang on “GONE, GONE / THANK YOU” from Tyler, the Creator’s IGOR.

La Roux heads out on tour this February. She’ll play shows in the UK and Europe before heading to the United States and Canada. Check out her intermarry below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Supervision:

01 21st Century

02 Do You Feel

03 Automatic Driver

04 International Woman of Leisure

05 Everything I Live For

06 Otherside

07 He Rides

08 Gullible Fool

La Roux:

02-05 London, England – Fabric

02-11 Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre

02-11 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Max

02-15 Berlin, Germany – Metropol

03-02 Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix

03-03 Montreal, Quebec – Corona

03-05 Boston, MA – House of Blues

03-06 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

03-07 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

03-10 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

03-13 Chicago, IL – Park We

03-14 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre

03-16 Denver, CO – The Gothic

03-19 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market

03-20 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

03-21 Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom

03-23 San Francisco, CA – The Regency

03-25 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda