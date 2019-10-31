La Roux Announces New Album Supervision, Shares New Song: Listen

La Roux has announced her third solo album: Supervision is out February, 7, 2020 via her own Supercolour Records. La Roux has also released a Nova Dando-directed music video for the new song “International Woman of Leisure.” Watch below.
La Roux’s last album, Trouble in Paradise, was released in 2014. This year, she sang on “GONE, GONE / THANK YOU” from Tyler, the Creator’s IGOR.
La Roux heads out on tour this February. She’ll play shows in the UK and Europe before heading to the United States and Canada. Check out her intermarry below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Supervision:
01 21st Century
02 Do You Feel
03 Automatic Driver
04 International Woman of Leisure
05 Everything I Live For
06 Otherside
07 He Rides
08 Gullible Fool
La Roux:
02-05 London, England – Fabric
02-11 Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre
02-11 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Max
02-15 Berlin, Germany – Metropol
03-02 Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix
03-03 Montreal, Quebec – Corona
03-05 Boston, MA – House of Blues
03-06 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
03-07 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
03-10 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03-13 Chicago, IL – Park We
03-14 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre
03-16 Denver, CO – The Gothic
03-19 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market
03-20 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
03-21 Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom
03-23 San Francisco, CA – The Regency
03-25 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda