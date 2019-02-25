Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper – Shallow (Oscar Performance/2019)

By
star95radio
-
0
5

Listen to music from Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga from the ‘A Star Is Born’ Soundtrack: http://smarturl.it/ASIBSoundtrack

Own the film on Digital now: http://www.astarisbornmovie.com/#/Buynow/
Pre-order the Limited Edition Box Set: http://smarturl.it/AStarIsBornBoxSet

Follow Lady Gaga:
Facebook: http://gaga.lk/facebook
Twitter: http://gaga.lk/Twitter
Instagram: http://gaga.lk/Instagram
Snapchat: http://gaga.lk/Snapchat
Spotify: http://gaga.lk/Spotify

Email List:
http://gaga.lk/News

http://vevo.ly/W85kC7

source

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR