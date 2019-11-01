Lady Gaga Cast in New Ridley Scott Movie About Gucci Family

Lady Gaga has joined the cast of Ridley Scott’s new movie about the Gucci family, Deadline reports. Gaga will reportedly portray Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was the grandson of founder Gucci Gucci. Maurizio Gucci was shot to death in 1995, and Patrizia Reggiani was convicted of ordering his murder in 1998. She was released from prison in 2014.

According to Deadline, the movie’s script is by Roberto Bentivegna and is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Ridley Scott will reportedly co-produce the film with Giannina Scott and Scott Free Productions.

Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress at the 91st Academy Awards for her portrayal of Ally in A Star Is Born. Today’s Gucci movie news marks Gaga’s first newly announced role since the nomination.

Read “Why ‘Shallow’ Is Destined to Be a Karaoke Classic” on the Pitch.