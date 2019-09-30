LALALA – Y2K & bbno$ (Lyrics) || When I Popped Off: did i really just forget that melody: LALALA

Did I really just forget that melody?

Naw, na, na, banananananana

Alright, dada dadadada

When I popped off, then your girl gave me

bbno$, y2k – lalala Lyrics:

[Intro: bbno$ & Y2K]

Did I really just forget that melody?

Naw, na, na, banananananana

Alright, dada dadadada

[Chorus: bbno$]

When I popped off, then your girl gave me just a little bit of lockjaw

Baby so cold, he from the north, he from the Canada

Bankroll so low, I got nothing else that I can withdraw

Ran out the door

I shine my wrist, it go like shashasha, shashasha

I got your bitch singing like lalala, lalala

I shine my wrist, it go like shashasha, shashasha

I got your bitch singing like lalala, lalala

How I stride like that

[Verse 1: bbno$]

Amex, no cap, eight hundred score

They wonder how, how I guap like that

I rap my lyrics when I perform

They wonder how, how I stride like that

Married to the grind, I brought my ring

I’m corny, but your girly want the dick

Modest with my jewels, but check the bank

Finally got the money, say my thanks

[Chorus: bbno$]

When I popped off, then your girl gave me just a little bit of lockjaw

Baby so cold, he from the north, he from the Canada

Bankroll so low, I got nothing else that I can withdraw

Ran out the door

I shine my wrist, it go like shashasha, shashasha

I got your bitch singing like lalala, lalala

I shine my wrist, it go like shashasha, shashasha

I got your bitch singing like lalala, lalala

How I stride like that

[Verse 2: bbno$]

Haha, I’m at the bank again

They wonder how, how I guap like that

Pink whip with flames all on the side

They wonder how, how I stride like that

Got that Gucci on my body, now she tryna pipe me, woo

Popped a Lucy Loosey Goosey, sussy boy, I keep you cool

Got the paper, went to school

Be careful who you callin’ a fool

Ayy, ha, ayy

[Chorus: bbno$]

When I popped off, then your girl gave me just a little bit of lockjaw

Baby so cold, he from the north, he from the Canada

Bankroll so low, I got nothing else that I can withdraw

Ran out the door

I shine my wrist, it go like shashasha, shashasha

I got your bitch singing like lalala, lalala

I shine my wrist, it go like shashasha, shashasha

I got your bitch singing like lalala, lalala

How I stride like that

