LALALA – Y2K & bbno$ (Lyrics) || When I Popped Off: did i really just forget that melody: LALALA
Did I really just forget that melody?
Naw, na, na, banananananana
Alright, dada dadadada
When I popped off, then your girl gave me
bbno$, y2k – lalala Lyrics:
[Intro: bbno$ & Y2K]
Did I really just forget that melody?
Naw, na, na, banananananana
Alright, dada dadadada
[Chorus: bbno$]
When I popped off, then your girl gave me just a little bit of lockjaw
Baby so cold, he from the north, he from the Canada
Bankroll so low, I got nothing else that I can withdraw
Ran out the door
I shine my wrist, it go like shashasha, shashasha
I got your bitch singing like lalala, lalala
I shine my wrist, it go like shashasha, shashasha
I got your bitch singing like lalala, lalala
How I stride like that
[Verse 1: bbno$]
Amex, no cap, eight hundred score
They wonder how, how I guap like that
I rap my lyrics when I perform
They wonder how, how I stride like that
Married to the grind, I brought my ring
I’m corny, but your girly want the dick
Modest with my jewels, but check the bank
Finally got the money, say my thanks
[Chorus: bbno$]
When I popped off, then your girl gave me just a little bit of lockjaw
Baby so cold, he from the north, he from the Canada
Bankroll so low, I got nothing else that I can withdraw
Ran out the door
I shine my wrist, it go like shashasha, shashasha
I got your bitch singing like lalala, lalala
I shine my wrist, it go like shashasha, shashasha
I got your bitch singing like lalala, lalala
How I stride like that
[Verse 2: bbno$]
Haha, I’m at the bank again
They wonder how, how I guap like that
Pink whip with flames all on the side
They wonder how, how I stride like that
Got that Gucci on my body, now she tryna pipe me, woo
Popped a Lucy Loosey Goosey, sussy boy, I keep you cool
Got the paper, went to school
Be careful who you callin’ a fool
Ayy, ha, ayy
[Chorus: bbno$]
When I popped off, then your girl gave me just a little bit of lockjaw
Baby so cold, he from the north, he from the Canada
Bankroll so low, I got nothing else that I can withdraw
Ran out the door
I shine my wrist, it go like shashasha, shashasha
I got your bitch singing like lalala, lalala
I shine my wrist, it go like shashasha, shashasha
I got your bitch singing like lalala, lalala
How I stride like that
