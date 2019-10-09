Lana Del Rey Extends U.S. Tour

Lana Del Rey has announced a new batch of U.S. concerts. The new shows in support of Norman Fucking Rockwell! take place this November. Check out Lana’s full itinerary below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Lana began her NFR! tour in September. At a recent show in Seattle, she covered Joni Mitchell’s “For Free.” Then, in Berkeley, California, she brought out Joan Baez to perform “Diamonds & Rust.”
Lana Del Rey:
10-10 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
10-11 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11-03 Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium
11-04 Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
11-06 Sioux Falls, SD – The District
11-08 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11-10 Des Moines, IA – Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center Ballroom
11-11 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
11-13 Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theatre
11-14 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
11-16 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
11-17 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
11-19 Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
02-21 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
02-23 Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena
02-25 London, England – The O2
02-26 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
02-28 Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro
02-29 Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
03-02 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
03-03 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena