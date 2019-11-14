Lana, Kendall Jenner, More Star in Kacey Musgraves’ New Christmas Show Trailer: Watch

On Friday, November 29, Kacey Musgraves’ new special The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show premieres on Amazon Prime Video. Musgraves has now shared the first trailer for the special. It features appearances from Lana Del Rey, Kendall Jenner, Fred Armien, Troye Sivan, Leon Bridges, and more. Watch below.

Kacey Musgraves will also release an album on November 29 to go with the Amazon Prime Video special. The album features a duet with Lana Del Rey on “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” a cover of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” featuring Camila Cabello, and more.

Check out Pitchfork’s feature “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness: A Conversation With Lana Del Rey.”