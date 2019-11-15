Latin Grammys 2019: Rosalía Wins Album of the Year, Best Urban Song, More

Rosalía won five awards at the 2019 Latin Grammys tonight, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her 2018 album El Mal Querer won Album of the Year, Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album, and Best Recording Package, while the single “Con Altura” was named Best Urban Song. At one point in the night, she performed that song, as well as her recent single “A Palé.” Watch her Album of the Year acceptance speech below.

This summer, she appeared with Ozuna at MTV’s Video Music Awards, and performed two songs from El Mal Querer at the network’s European Music Awards in November. She released a new single and video, “A Palé,” earlier this month.

