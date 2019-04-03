Lauren London Mourns Partner Nipsey Hussle: “I’m Lost Without You”

Lauren London—actress and longterm girlfriend of Nipsey Hussle—has released her first statement following his tragic death on Sunday. “I am completely lost,” she said in a statement. “I’ve lost my best friend/ My sanctuary/ My protector/ My soul…” Find her tribute below. London and Hussle began dating in 2013. She gave birth to their son Kross in 2016.

Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in front of his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31. He was 33. Earlier today, murder suspect Eric Holder was taken into custody by the LAPD. Along with London, the music world has paid its respects to the rapper, including Kendrick, Beyonce, Rihanna, Drake, Pharrell, J. Cole, and many others.

