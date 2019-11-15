Lauryn Hill Shares New Song “Guarding the Gates”: Listen

Motown has released Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack. That means, the label has also shared Ms. Lauryn Hill’s new track “Guarding the Gates.” Hear it below.

Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack includes new songs from Vince Staples, Megan Thee Stallion, and Blood Orange, among others. Queen & Slim—directed by Melina Matsoukas, written and co-produced by Lena Waithe, and scored by Devonté Hynes—hits U.S. theaters on November 27. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as a young couple who must flee the law after Kaluuya’s character kills a police officer (played by Sturgill Simpson) in self-defense.

This year, Ms. Lauryn Hill featured on PUSHA-T’s Kanye West-produced track “Coming Home.” Her only solo album is 1998’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Read “Inside Fugees’ The Score, 20 Years Later, With Its Collaborators” over on the Pitch.



