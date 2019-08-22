Lauv – ****, i’m lonely (with Anne-Marie) [Official Video]

“****, i’m lonely (with Anne-Marie)” by Lauv available now: https://lauv.lnk.to/lonelyYD
LYRICS
I call you one time, two time, three time
I can’t wait no more
Your fingers through my hair that’s on my mind
I know it’s been a minute since you walked right through that door
But I still think about you all the time
I don’t know
I don’t know
How I’m gonna make it out
I don’t know
I don’t know
Now you got me saying
**** I’m lonely
I’m lonely I’m lonely I’m lonely
As ****
Come hold me come hold me come hold me
It’s been me myself and why
Did you go did you go
Oh **** I’m lonely I’m lonely I’m lonely lonely I
Yeah I still watch the shows you showed me
I still drink that wine
But these days it tastes more bitter than sweet
And all my friends are way too drunk to save me from my phone
So sorry if I say some things I mean
I don’t know
I don’t know
How I’m gonna make it out
I don’t know
I don’t know
Now you got me saying
**** I’m lonely
I’m lonely I’m lonely I’m lonely
As ****
Come hold me come hold me come hold me
It’s been me myself and why
Did you go did you go
Oh **** I’m lonely I’m lonely I’m lonely lonely I
I miss those nights when you would come over
Spent all night just tryna get closer
That was June and now it’s October
I don’t want don’t want to get over
I miss those nights when you would come over
Spent all night just tryna get closer
That was June and now it’s October
I don’t want don’t want to get over you
Get over you
**** I’m lonely
I’m lonely I’m lonely I’m lonely
As ****
Come hold me come hold me come hold me
It’s been me myself and why
Did you go did you go
Oh **** I’m lonely I’m lonely I’m lonely lonely I
I miss those nights when you would come over
Spent all night just tryna get closer
That was June and now it’s October
I don’t want don’t want to get over
I miss those nights when you would come over
Spent all night just tryna get closer
That was June and now it’s October
I don’t want don’t want to get over you
