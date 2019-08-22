Lauv – ****, i’m lonely (with Anne-Marie) [Official Video]

“****, i’m lonely (with Anne-Marie)” by Lauv available now: https://lauv.lnk.to/lonelyYD

Lauv is on tour — get your tickets here: http://lauvsongs.com/#tour

http://lauvsongs.com

http://facebook.com/lauvsongs

Tweets by lauvsongs

http://instagram.com/lauvsongs

http://iamannemarie.com

http://www.facebook.com/iamannemarie

Tweets by AnneMarie

https://instagram.com/annemarie

LYRICS

I call you one time, two time, three time

I can’t wait no more

Your fingers through my hair that’s on my mind

I know it’s been a minute since you walked right through that door

But I still think about you all the time

I don’t know

I don’t know

How I’m gonna make it out

I don’t know

I don’t know

Now you got me saying

**** I’m lonely

I’m lonely I’m lonely I’m lonely

As ****

Come hold me come hold me come hold me

It’s been me myself and why

Did you go did you go

Oh **** I’m lonely I’m lonely I’m lonely lonely I

Yeah I still watch the shows you showed me

I still drink that wine

But these days it tastes more bitter than sweet

And all my friends are way too drunk to save me from my phone

So sorry if I say some things I mean

I don’t know

I don’t know

How I’m gonna make it out

I don’t know

I don’t know

Now you got me saying

**** I’m lonely

I’m lonely I’m lonely I’m lonely

As ****

Come hold me come hold me come hold me

It’s been me myself and why

Did you go did you go

Oh **** I’m lonely I’m lonely I’m lonely lonely I

I miss those nights when you would come over

Spent all night just tryna get closer

That was June and now it’s October

I don’t want don’t want to get over

I miss those nights when you would come over

Spent all night just tryna get closer

That was June and now it’s October

I don’t want don’t want to get over you

Get over you

**** I’m lonely

I’m lonely I’m lonely I’m lonely

As ****

Come hold me come hold me come hold me

It’s been me myself and why

Did you go did you go

Oh **** I’m lonely I’m lonely I’m lonely lonely I

I miss those nights when you would come over

Spent all night just tryna get closer

That was June and now it’s October

I don’t want don’t want to get over

I miss those nights when you would come over

Spent all night just tryna get closer

That was June and now it’s October

I don’t want don’t want to get over you



source

Comments