Lee “Scratch” Perry and Brian Eno Share New Song “Here Come the Warm Dreads”: Listen

Many years ago, Brian Eno called dub legend Lee “Scratch” Perry “one of the geniuses of recorded music.” Now, the two have collaborated for a new song called “Here Come the Warm Dreads.” The name is a play on the title track from Eno’s 1974 record Here Come the Warm Jets. Give it listen below.

“Here Come the Warm Dreads” is the latest track from Heavy Rain, Lee “Scratch” Perry and co-producer Adrian Sherwood’s dub companion to the 2019 LP Rainford. Eno contributes synthesizer to “Here Come the Warm Dreads,” which is a heavily-processed reimagining of Rainford’s “Makumba Rock.” The album is out December 6 via On-U Sound.

“When we approached Brian about working on a track he didn’t hesitate and said he would happily do something with Lee Scratch Perry,” Adrian Sherwood said in a statement. “We worked together on a quick dub version of the track and took what was a crazy tune even further out there. I have always wanted to do something with Brian and hopefully there will be more opportunity in the future.”

Heavy Rain:

01 Intro – Music Shall Echo

02 Here Come the Warm Dreads [ft. Brian Eno]

03 Rattling Bones and Crowns [ft. Vin Gordon]

04 Mindworker

05 Enlightened

06 Hooligan Hank

07 Crickets in Moonlight [ft. Vin Gordon]

08 Space Craft

09 Dreams Come True

10 Above and Beyond

11 Heavy Rainford [ft. Vin Gordon]

12 Outro – Wisdom