Lee “Scratch” Perry and Peaking Lights Announce New Album, Share New Song “Magik”: Listen

Dub legend Lee “Scratch” Perry, his touring collaborator Ivan Lee, and Peaking Lights have announced a new album. It’s called Life of the Plants and it’s out October 25 via Stones Throw. Listen to the album track “Magik” below.

“Lee has evolved from almighty producer to a word shaman in my eyes,” said Ivan Lee in a statement. “He calls and invokes energies through words, he’s the poet of the outwardly, a master of ceremonies.”

Following Life of the Plants, Perry is set to release a new album called Heavy Rain on December 6 via On-U Sound. It features a collaboration with Brian Eno titled, amazingly, “Here Come the Warm Dreads.”