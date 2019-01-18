Leikeli47 Announces Tour, Shares New “Tic Boom” Video: Watch

Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 has announced a tour behind her new album Acrylic. The Acrylic Tour heads across North America in March and April. Find those dates below; tickets are available here. The rapper has also shared the new Edgar Esteves-directed video for “Tic Boom.” Find that below too.

In a statement, Leikeli47 said of her new music video:

These young women are in a face off with their inner fears; that’s why

it sometimes may look like they’re engaging in a face off with

themselves. It’s about facing whatever your Goliath is and chopping

its head off. That’s what “Tic Boom” is about. It’s about owning your

moment, mastery, and doing it afraid if you have to.

