Let’s Eat Grandma Cancel U.S. Tour Due to Death of Jenny Hollingworth’s Boyfriend

Let’s Eat Grandma—the UK duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth—are canceling their upcoming U.S. tour due to the death of Hollingworth’s boyfriend Billy. “Billy was not only my boyfriend but also my best friend who inspired everything that I do, and I feel completely devastated to have lost him,” Hollingworth wrote on Twitter today. Let’s Eat Grandma will still perform their two Coachella shows “as a tribute to Billy and his memory.”

“Despite everything we had been suffering through the last few weeks and months together, Billy had wanted me to go and play Coachella, and I want to be able to bring him spiritually and musically with me as he was never able to whilst he was still with us,” Hollingworth wrote. Find Jenny Hollingworth’s statement, as well as Let’s Eat Grandma’s updated tour schedule, below.

Let’s Eat Grandma: