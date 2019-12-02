Lido Pimienta Shares New Song “No Pude”: Listen

Colombia-born, Toronto-based artist Lido Pimienta is back with a new song called “No Pude,” along with its music video. The visual was directed by Fitto Segura, with art direction from Orly Anan. Take a look below.

“No Pude” marks Pimienta’s first new music since her 2016 album La Papessa, which won Canada’s Polaris Prize. In a statement, Pimienta explained, “No pude means: I could not. In the context of the song it means something to the effect of, ‘I am tired of trying.’” She continued, “The words speak directly to the sense of dread and constant anxiety my home country gives me. ‘No Pude’ sums up the love / hate relationship I have with Colombia. I hold Colombia close to my heart and my soul, but that loves turns into rage and shame as fast as a match takes to burn.”

