Lil Bub to Interview Steve Albini, Kelley Deal, Fred Armisen at Cat Convention

The second annual Catsbury Park Cat Convention returns to Asbury Park, New Jersey from April 13-14. The the event will include a series of “interviews” by Internet-famous feline Lil Bub. “Lil Bub’s Big SHOW” will be presented before a live audience, and feature a wide selection of guests including Steve Albini, the Breeders’ Kelley Deal, Fred Armisen, and heavy metal bassist Blasko.

According to a press release, Lil Bub will “spread positivity, acceptance, love and animal welfare awareness,” while asking her guests “tough questions.” Lil Bub already boasts an impressive resume of past interviewees, including Michelle Obama, Andrew W.K., Whoopi Goldberg, and more.

The Catsbury Park Cat Convention features a who’s who of the celebrity feline world, as well as adoptable cats, comedians, and DJs. The two-day event is hosted and organized by Catsbury Park, a non-profit rescue. 100% of the profits will be donated to Catsbury Park and its partner charities. Find tickets for the event here.

