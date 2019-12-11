Lil Durk and Polo G Share New Song “Career Day”: Listen

Lil Durk’s Only the Family and Alamo Records have released a new mixtape called Family Over Everything. Included on the compilation is a new song from Durk and Polo G, “Career Day.” Check that out below.

Family Over Everything features guest spots from Lil Tjay, NLE Choppa, G, Herbo, and more. It follows follows last year’s OTF releases Lil Durk Presents: Only the Family Involved, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

Polo G shared his debut Die a Legend earlier this year. Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Polo G Raps Through the Pain.”