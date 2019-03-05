Lil Mosey – Greet Her [Official Music Video]

Lil Mosey – Greet Her
Lyrics:
Ask my gang, have you seen her?
It was about five minutes ago-o
When I seen the baddest bitch that a youngin’ ever seen before
I said yo-o
Tell lil baby wanna meet her
Said “Fuck it, gotta greet her.”
Said she lookin’ so fine, had to break out her spine
I said yo-o
I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh
Hop in my foreign whip, yea-yuh
I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh, oh
I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh
Hop in my foreign whip, yea-yuh
I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh, oh
When she with the gang, she be wildin’
With me, she can never stop smiling
We love to see that money pilin’
So that’s what we puttin’ that time in
She sayin’ I seem like a ploy, yeah
She sayin’ she love when I flow
I do it ’cause I love the dough
We gon’ be at the top sippin’ slow, yeah
We gon’ be at the top sippin’ slowly
Fuck wit’ it ’cause she really know me
We talkin’ like she was my homie
And she never tried to control me
She hate that I do what I do
When I’m hittin’ licks skippin’ school
I might buy a new coupe
Cos’ she was with me, I’ma blow it, yeah
Ask my gang, have you seen her?
It was about five minutes ago-o
When I seen the baddest bitch that a youngin’ ever seen before
I said yo-o
Tell lil baby wanna meet her
Said “Fuck it, gotta greet her.”
Said she lookin’ so fine, had to break out her spine
I said yo-o
I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh
Hop in my foreign whip, yea-yuh
I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh, oh
I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh
Hop in my foreign whip, yea-yuh
I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh, oh
When she with the gang, she be wildin’
With me, she can never stop smiling
We love to see that money pilin’
So that’s what we puttin’-puttin’-puttin’-puttin’
