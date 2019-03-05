Lil Mosey – Greet Her [Official Music Video]

Lil Mosey – Greet Her

Lyrics:

Ask my gang, have you seen her?

It was about five minutes ago-o

When I seen the baddest bitch that a youngin’ ever seen before

I said yo-o

Tell lil baby wanna meet her

Said “Fuck it, gotta greet her.”

Said she lookin’ so fine, had to break out her spine

I said yo-o

I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh

Hop in my foreign whip, yea-yuh

I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh, oh

I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh

Hop in my foreign whip, yea-yuh

I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh, oh

When she with the gang, she be wildin’

With me, she can never stop smiling

We love to see that money pilin’

So that’s what we puttin’ that time in

She sayin’ I seem like a ploy, yeah

She sayin’ she love when I flow

I do it ’cause I love the dough

We gon’ be at the top sippin’ slow, yeah

We gon’ be at the top sippin’ slowly

Fuck wit’ it ’cause she really know me

We talkin’ like she was my homie

And she never tried to control me

She hate that I do what I do

When I’m hittin’ licks skippin’ school

I might buy a new coupe

Cos’ she was with me, I’ma blow it, yeah

Ask my gang, have you seen her?

It was about five minutes ago-o

When I seen the baddest bitch that a youngin’ ever seen before

I said yo-o

Tell lil baby wanna meet her

Said “Fuck it, gotta greet her.”

Said she lookin’ so fine, had to break out her spine

I said yo-o

I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh

Hop in my foreign whip, yea-yuh

I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh, oh

I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh

Hop in my foreign whip, yea-yuh

I put my hands on your hips, yea-yuh, oh

When she with the gang, she be wildin’

With me, she can never stop smiling

We love to see that money pilin’

So that’s what we puttin’-puttin’-puttin’-puttin’

