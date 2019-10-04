Lil Nas X, Cardi B, More Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit for “Rodeo”

Lil Nas X, Cardi B, and their collaborators on the song “Rodeo” have been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit by two Atlanta producers, who claim that “Rodeo” is derivative of a song they produced in 2017.

According to the complaint, viewed by Pitchfork, producers Don Lee and Glen Keith DeMeritt III claim that they created a recording called “gwenXdonlee4-142,” which was eventually incorporated into the song “Broad Day” by PuertoReefa and Sakrite Duexe. “Broad Day” was “performed, published, and distributed widely, including without limitation in and around the Atlanta hip-hop scene,” according to the lawsuit.

Following the release of “Broad Day,” Lil Nas X included the song “Rodeo” on his 7 EP from earlier this year. The Plaintiffs allege that “Rodeo” is “substantially similar” to their original track, and that Lil Nas X and his collaborators “did not receive permission from Plaintiffs to interpolate, sample, use, or copy the Work,” and that the rappers “created an unauthorized copy and/or derivative work from Plaintiffs’ original material.”

The lawsuit alleges that both “Broad Day” and “Rodeo” are structured with a 4-measure phrase outlining the cord progression E, F, G, F, E, and that they use similar instruments, drumbeats, and more.

Additional Defendants named in the lawsuit include Take a Daytrip, Sony Music Entertainment, and others.

Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Lil Nas X for further comment.