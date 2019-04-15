Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Breaks Streaming Record Set By Drake

One week after Lil Nas X’s viral single “Old Town Road” became the No. 1 song in America, the song stayed at the top of the charts this week and broke a streaming record in the process, Billboard reports. The original version of “Old Town Road” and the new remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus topped the Streaming Songs chart with 143 million U.S. streams. It broke the record set by Drake’s “In My Feelings,” which landed 116.2 million streams on the week of July 28, 2018.

“Old Town Road” marks Cyrus’ first No. 1 single and his first top 10 single since 1992’s “Achy Breaky Heart,” which peaked at No. 4. As reported last week, “Old Town Road” is also the first No. 1 song to credit Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

