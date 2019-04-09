Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is the No. 1 Song in America

Lil Nas X’s viral single “Old Town Road” has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard reports. The track jumped up from No. 15, replacing Ariana Grande’s “7 rings” at the top spot. The rapper is the first unaccompanied artist to top the Hot 100 with a debut single since Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” in 2017.

“Old Town Road” is also the first No. 1 song to credit Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. They’re credited as writers and producers on the track because it samples Nine Inch Nails’ “34 Ghost IV” from 2008’s Ghosts I-IV.

Last month, “Old Town Road” was removed from Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart because it did not “embrace enough elements of today’s country music.” Billboard also shared a statement claiming the decision had “absolutely nothing to do with the race of the artist.”

Last week, Billy Ray Cyrus jumped on a remix of “Old Town Road,” showing his support to Lil Nas X in the aftermath of falling from the country chart.

