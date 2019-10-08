Lil Peep’s Mother Sues His Management Over Death

Lil Peep’s mother, Liza Womack, has sued the late rapper’s management, alleging they contributed to circumstances surrounding his death of a fentanyl and Xanax overdose in 2017, The New York Times and TMZ report. Womack claims that Peep, who was on tour when he died, had been encouraged to use drugs by managers, including in one instance when they allegedly supplied him with a bottle of pills. She also says that when Peep asked to leave the tour, managers made him stay on the road.

In an interview with The Times, Womack said, “This is something that I must do as a mother.” She added, “I feel very concerned that they not be exploited…. What [Lil Peep] had to live through is actually horrifying to me, and I’m sure he’s not the only person his age in this situation.”

Earlier this year, Rolling Stone’s David Peisner published an article titled “The Tragedy and Torment of Lil Peep” that alleged that First Access facilitated Lil Peep’s drug use. According to The Times, many of the allegations in the lawsuit align with the report.

Pitchfork has emailed representatives for Lil Peep and First Access Entertainment for comment.