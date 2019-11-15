Lil Uzi Vert Joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on New Song “Reply”: Listen

Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has enlisted Lil Uzi Vert for a single titled “Reply.” The song is from A Boogie’s next album Artist 2.0, which will arrive via Highbridge the Label/Atlantic. Listen below.

Earlier this year, A Boogie shared his new song “Mood Swings.” His sophomore album, Hoodie SZN, arrived in December 2018.

Read “A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: The Resounding Influence of NYC’s Quietest Rap Star” on Levels. Check out Pitchfork’s “The 200 Best Songs of the 2010s,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO TOUR Llif3” at No. 10.

Watch A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on Pitchfork’s “VERSES”: