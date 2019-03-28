Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Song “Free Uzi”: Listen

Lil Uzi Vert has returned with a new solo track, “Free Uzi.” It was previously teased on the Philadelphia rapper’s Instagram Stories. He also posted the song’s cover artwork on his Instagram. Check it out below.

In 2018, the rapper shared his long-awaited cut “New Patek,” as well as “Mood.” Uzi also hopped on several other collaborative tracks that year, including “Everything” (with Chance the Rapper and G Herbo), “Watch” (with Kanye West and Travis Scott), “Multi Millionaire” (with Lil Pump), and more.

Lil Uzi Vert’s last album was 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2.