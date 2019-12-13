Lil Uzi Vert Shares New Song (and Dance) “Futsal Shuffle”: Listen

Lil Uzi Vert has shared a brand new song… and it comes with its very own dance. “Futsal Shuffle” arrives prior to Lil Uzi’s long-awaited album Eternal Atake (which still has no release date). Listen to the new track, and watch Lil Uzi demonstrate its corresponding choreography, below.

Lil Uzi first teased the new single and dance in late November, stating that the Futsal Shuffle dance “will take over 2020.” The rapper’s last standalone song were “Sanguine Paradise” and “That’s a Rack.” Since then, Uzi has hopped on tracks with Chief Keef (“Cap Flow”), Yo Gotti (“Pose”), Young Thug (“What’s the Move”), and more.

