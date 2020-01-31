Lil Wayne Drops New Album Funeral: Listen

Update (January 31, 12:52 a.m. Eastern): Funeral was temporarily uploaded to Lil Wayne’s official YouTube channel around 12:00 a.m. Eastern, but every song was removed within the hour. The album has yet to be officially released on streaming services. Pitchfork has reached out to Lil Wayne’s representatives.

Lil Wayne has released his latest studio album, Funeral, via Young Money/Republic. The album features Big Sean, Lil Baby, the late XXXTentacion, and more.

Funeral is the followup to Wayne’s Tha Carter V, which arrived in 2018 after a years-long delay.

Last summer, Wayne toured North America with blink-182, teamed up with Birdman and Juvenile for a new song, and was featured on a Travis Barker track with Rick Ross. He made a handful of other guest appearances in 2019 alongside Lil Tjay, 2 Chainz, and Big K.R.I.T.

