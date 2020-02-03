Lil Wayne Revealed as the Robot on The Masked Singer: Watch

Tonight immediately following the 2020 Super Bowl, the new season of The Masked Singer premiered on Fox. One contestant called the Robot came out and sang the Lenny Kravitz song “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The judges guessed that it might be Shaun White, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Flavor Flav, or Floyd Mayweather. It was Lil Wayne. Once unmasked, Wayne explained that he picked the Robot costume because he thought his kids would like that character the best. Watch his performance below.

It’s worth noting that Q-Tip correctly guessed that it was Wayne before the reveal took place. Wayne just released his new album Funeral. T-Pain won the first season of The Masked Singer.

