Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Tour Since Heart Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham has announced a solo tour. The 12-date stint will take Buckingham across the United States and begins April 25 in Las Vegas. The tour marks the first time Buckingham will perform live since he suffered a heart attack and underwent open heart surgery in February 2019, which “resulted in vocal cord damage” according to his wife Kristen Buckingham. Check out the dates below and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

