Lindstrøm Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Norwegian electronic artist Lindstrøm has announced his next solo album. It’s called On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever and it’s out October 11 via Smalltown Supersound. Ahead of the new album, Lindstrøm has shared lead single “Really Deep Snow.” Give it a listen below and scroll down for the LP’s tracklist and cover art.







Lindstrøm: “Really Deep Snow”

(via SoundCloud)





According to press materials, On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever marks the first album Lindstrøm has recorded entirely with hardware as opposed to digital plug-ins. “The joy of making music on actual physical objects and devices makes a lot of sense to me now,” Lindstrøm said in a press release. “After working on a computer for over 15 years, I don’t think I’ll ever look back.”

The new album was inspired by Robert Wyatt’s solo records and the 1970s musical On a Clear Day You Can See Forever starring Barbra Streisand, as well as a piece Lindstrøm composed for Norway’s premiere art centre, Henie Onstad Kunstsenter.

Lindstrøm’s last studio LP was 2017’s It’s Alright Between Us as It Is.

On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever:

01 On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever

02 Really Deep Snow

03 Swing Low Sweet LFO

04 As If No One Is Here