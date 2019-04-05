Listen to Amber Mark’s New Song “Mixer”

New York City-based singer-songwriter Amber Mark has shared a new single called “Mixer.” She’s also announced a UK and European tour starting in July. Listen to “Mixer” and check out the itinerary below.

Last year, Mark dropped her EP Conexão. It featured the Best New Track “Love Me Right.” Along with her European shows, Mark is slated to play this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival. It takes place from July 19-21 at Chicago’s Union Park. Tickets are available now.

