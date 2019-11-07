Listen to Beck’s New Song “Dark Places”

Beck has shared a new song called “Dark Places.” It arrives with a lyric video by Eddie Obrand. Watch below.

“Dark Places” is the fourth offering from Beck’s next album Hyperspace, which arrives on November 22 via Capitol. He’s previously shared “Saw Lightning” (with Pharrell Williams), “Hyperlife,” and “Uneventful Days.” Hyperspace follows the Grammy-winning Colors.

