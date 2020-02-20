Listen to Big Freedia and Kesha’s New Song “Chasing Rainbows”

Big Freedia and Kesha have shared the music video for their new song “Chasing Rainbows.” It’s the second single from Big Freedia’s upcoming EP, Louder, out March 13 via East West, following the title track. Check out the colorful video below.

“To me, ‘Chasing Rainbows’ is a love anthem,” Big Freedia said in a press release. “It’s about how love will always conquer fear and hate. I’ve always been about celebrating who you are—no matter what anyone tries to tell you—and this song is meant to inspire people to chase their dreams, no matter what obstacles they face.”

Last year, Big Freedia and Kesha collaborated on “Raising Hell.” They head out on tour together in April. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)