Listen to Billie Eilish’s New Album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Los Angeles artist Billie Eilish has released her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? (via Darkroom/Interscope). Hear it below.

Prior to the album’s release, Billie Eilish released music videos for “when the party’s over,” “bury a friend,” and “you should see me in a crown” (created in collaboration with Takashi Murakami). Eilish’s new record follows her 2017 debut EP dont smile at me.

This April, Billie Eilish is set to perform at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She’ll then play shows in Australia and England before embarking on a North American tour. Check out Eilish’s schedule at her website. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)