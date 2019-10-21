Listen to Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash’s Unreleased “Wanted Man” Demo

Last month, it was announced that another chapter in Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series was on its way. The 15th installment of the series focuses on Dylan’s 1969 Nashville recordings with Johnny Cash. Now, a track from those sessions has been released. Listen to Dylan and Cash do a loose take of “Wanted Man” below (via Stereogum). (June Carter Cash can be heard at the beginning of the track offering advice to the performers.)

Dylan wrote “Wanted Man” for Cash to sing, and it later became a hit for the legendary country star. In addition to the bootleg recording of “Wanted Man,” Travelin’ Thru, 1967 – 1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15 will feature “Girl From the North Country,” “Mystery Train” (featuring Carl Perkins), and more. It arrives November 1 via Columbia/Legacy.

Read “The 8 Best Bob Dylan Documentaries” over on the Pitch.