Listen to BTS’s New Album MAP OF THE SOUL : 7

BTS have released their new album, MAP OF THE SOUL : 7. The 20-track album features songs from their last release, 2019’s MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA, plus, as its closer an alternative version of the lead single “ON” featuring Sia. The album drop is accompanied by a music video (or “Kinetic Manifesto Film”) for “ON” as well. Find all of that below.

BTS are set to embark on a world tour behind 7 in April, kicking off with a run of dates at Seoul Olympic Stadium. They recently appeared at the Grammy Awards to perform “Old Town Road” alongside Lil Nas X. The new album features one previously released track, “Black Swan.”

