Listen to Chance the Rapper and Lil Yachty’s New Song “Atlanta House Freestyle”

Lil Yachty and Chance the Rapper have shared a new joint track. It’s called “Atlanta House Freestyle.” Check it out below.

“Atlanta House Freestyle” isn’t the first time Lil Yachty and Chance have teamed up for a song. In 2016, Yachty featured on Chance’s Coloring Book cut “Mixtape” alongside Young Thug. Lil Yachty’s last studio LP was 2018’s Nuthin’ 2 Prove. That same year he dropped Lil Boat 2, along with a slew of collaborative tracks with Santigold and Diplo (“Worry No More”), Gucci Mane and Migos (“Solitaire”), Sheck Wes (“N—-s Ain’t Close” ), and more.

Coloring Book marked Chance’s last studio album, though he recently confirmed that a new record will surface this coming July. He recently featured on a track by fellow Chicago rapper Supa Bwe.