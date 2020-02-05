Listen to Christine and the Queens’ New Song “People, I’ve been sad”

Christine and the Queens is back with a new single. It’s called “People, I’ve been sad” and it’s out now via Because Music. Watch her perform it on COLORS below.

The new single follows Christine and the Queens’ 2018 album Chris. Last year saw Chris collaborating multiple times with Charli XCX, including on the single “Gone” and for a live cover of the 1975’s “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME.”

Watch Christine and the Queens on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: