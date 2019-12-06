Listen to Clairo Join SASSY 009 on New Song “Lara”

Clairo has joined Swedish electropop trio SASSY 009 for a new track titled “Lara.” Take a listen below.

SASSY released their debut Do You Mind EP in late 2017, and they issued their eight-song EP KILL SASSY 009 in November. Clairo released her first full-length album, Immunity, in August. Since then, she’s appeared on Mura Masa’s track “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” and collaborated on the song “February 2017” with Charli XCX and Yaeji. She’ll join Tame Impala on their North American tour next year.

