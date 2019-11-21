Listen to Courtney Love’s New Song “Mother” From The Turning

The Turning is a new horror film directed by Floria Sigismondi, and it stars Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard. Today the film’s soundtrack has been announced, and it features Mitski, Kim Gordon, Alice Glass, Soccer Mommy, Kali Uchis, Vagabon, Empress Of, and many others. The collection is produced by Lawrence and Yves Rothman. Listen to the new Courtney Love song “Mother” from the soundtrack, and check out the full tracklist below.

Courtney said in a statement: “I read The Turn of the Screw as a kid, so it’s a genuine privilege to have had the opportunity to work with the genius that is Floria Sigismondi and Lawrence Rothman on this soundtrack—especially as I’m alongside so many other fantastic female artists I respect. I’ve long admired her work, particularly The Runaways and the Marilyn Manson videos. Floria and Lawrence had a clear vision on what they wanted to achieve and it was an honor to be invited into their studio and to become a part of it.”

Read “What Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Is Listening to Right Now.”

The Turning OST:

01 Courtney Love – Mother

02 Mitski – Cop Car

03 Soccer Mommy – Feed

04 Girl In Red – Kate’s Not Here

05 Lawrence Rothman (ft. Pale Waves) – SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide

06 Empress Of – Call Me

07 Vagabon – The Wild

08 The Aubreys – Getting Better (otherwise)

09 Cherry Glazerr – Womb

10 Warpaint – The Brakes

11 Lawrence Rothman – Crust (neverreallyknewyou)

12 Lawrence Rothman & MUNA – Judas Kiss

13 Kali Uchis – The Turn

14 Alice Glass – Sleep It Off

15 Surfbort’s Dani Miller – Ouroboros

16 Alison Mosshart – I Don’t Know

17 Living Things (ft. Sunflower Bean) – Take No Prisoners

18 Lawrence Rothman – Crust

19 Kim Gordon – Silver