Listen to Drake’s New Songs “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle”

Drake has shared two new tracks, “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.” Check out the new video combining the two songs, which arrived by surprise Saturday night (February 29), below.

On Christmas Eve 2019, Drake shared “War,” produced by UK drill producer AXL Beats. He’s recently released two singles with Future, hinting at a possible followup LP to their 2015 collaboration What a Time to Be Alive. “Life Is Good” came first in mid-January, and they followed it with “Desires” a few days later.

Read Pitchfork’s Op-ed “My Dinner with Drake.”