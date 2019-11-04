Listen to FKA twigs’ New Song “sad day”

FKA twigs has released the song “sad day” from her album MAGDALENE. It’s the fourth offering from twigs’ record, following “cellophane,” “holy terrain,” (featuring Future), and “home with you.” Listen below.

In Pitchfork’s new Cover Story, “The Sacred and Profane Genius of FKA twigs,” it’s revealed that FKA twigs worked on “an ambitious visual collaboration with Emmy-nominated Atlanta director Hiro Murai to accompany ‘sad day.’” MAGDALENE, twigs’ second studio LP, is out this Friday, November 8 (via Young Turks).