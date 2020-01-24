Listen to Four Tet’s New Song “Baby”

Four Tet has shared a new song called “Baby,” which features a sample from vocalist Ellie Goulding. Take a listen to it below.

Earlier this week, Four Tet announced that his new album Sixteen Oceans would arrive in March. In 2019, he released several new songs, including “Dreamer,” “Teenage Birdsong” and “Only Human,” a rework of Nelly Furtado’s “Afraid.” He also issued the three-song Anna Painting project in August and remixed Skrillex’s “Midnight Hour” in December.

