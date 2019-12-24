Listen to Frank Ocean’s “blonded Xmas” Radio Show

Frank Ocean’s “blonded RADIO” is back with a special new Christmas Eve installment. It features a mix of Christmas music (including Mariah Carey, Pet Shop Boys, and the Miracles) and non-Christmas songs by Purple Mountains, Solange, Octo Octa, Sleaford Mods, and more. Listen to it here on Beats 1.

blonded Xmas:

Mariah Carey: Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark: Electricity

Octo Octa: Deep Connections

645AR: I Want the Money [ft. SenseiATL]

Shuggie Otis: Island Letter

The Christmas All-Stars and Joseph Simmons: Santa Baby [ft. Salt-n-Pepa, Onyx, Snoop Dogg, P Diddy, Keith Murray, & Mase]

TRU: Christmas in the Ghetto

Machine Girl: Athoth a Go!! Go!!

Solange: Almeda

Dungeon Family: Follow the Light

Laurice: Disco Spaceship

George Harrison: My Sweet Lord (Demo)

Purple Mountains: Snow Is Falling in Manhattan

George Jones & the Jones Boys: The Lonely Christmas Call

Pet Shop Boys: It Doesn’t Often Snow at Christmas

George Clanton: Livin’ Loose

Sleaford Mods: Discourse

RP Boo: U-Don’t No

Headie One: Home

Cortex: Troupeau bleu

The Miracles: Christmas Every Day