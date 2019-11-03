Listen to Frank Ocean’s Ninth Episode of “blonded RADIO”

Frank Ocean’s Beats 1 radio program “blonded RADIO” is back with a new episode. Frank, Vegyn and Roof Access played cuts by Beastie Boys, Burning Spear, (Sandy) Alex G, The Beta Band, and more. Before playing “I Can Only Bliss Out (F’Days)” by Laraaji, Frank discussed his love of the ambient/new age artist, especially with regards to Laraaji’s “level of chill.” Check out episode 009 here.

Frank has been more active than usual lately; he announced and launched NYC club night PrEP+, and has shared two new singles, “DHL” and “In My Room.” Recently, Frank also previewed a Justice remix of a song called “Dear April” and Sango’s remix of a track titled “Cayendo.”

Frank Ocean last released Blonde—Pitchfork’s No. 1 album of the 2010s—in the summer of 2016. Read Pitchfork’s Overtones feature “How Frank Ocean Triumphs Without Even Trying.”

blonded 009:

Yellow Magic Orchestra – Yellow Magic

Baby Consuelo – Tinindo, Tricando

Beastie Boys – I Don’t Know

Allen Toussaint – From A Whisper To A Scream

The Meters – Sophisticated Cissy

Pelas sombras – Arthur Verocai

Burning Spear – Brain Food (Give Me)

Joe Cuba Sextet – Bang! Bang!

Ambjaay – Uno

Gayle Adams – Your Love Is a Life Saver

Anthony Naples – Drifter

(Sandy) Alex G – Gretel

The Beta Band – Needles In My Eyes

Quadry – 1:04 PM

Shigeo Sekito – The Word II

Laraaji – I Can Only Bliss Out (F’Days)

Donny Hathaway – Lord Help Me