Listen to Grimes’ New Song “My Name Is Dark”

Grimes has shared “My Name Is Dark,” the latest track from Miss Anthropocene. Check it out below. The song was written, produced, performed, and engineered by Grimes, according to the YouTube description.

The 10-track album Miss Anthropocene is due out February 21, 2020, via 4AD. Grimes has already released “We Appreciate Power” (featuring HANA), “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth,” and “Violence” (featuring i_o) from the record.

Read about Grimes’ Visions and Art Angels on Pitchfork’s list of “The 200 Best Albums of the 2010s.”