Listen to Grimes’ New Song “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth”

As promised, Grimes has shared a new song called “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth.” There are two versions of the track. One, the “Art Mix,” lasts six minutes, while the other, the “Algorithm Mix,” is essentially a radio edit. Listen to both below.

“So Heavy” follows “Violence,” another single from her forthcoming LP Miss_Anthrop0cene, the follow-up to 2015’s Art Angels. Since its announcement back in March, she has shared a teaser from the album, though a release date has not yet been established.

