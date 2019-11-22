Listen to HAIM’s New Leonard Cohen Cover

Verve Forecast has released its new Hanukkah+ compilation. Included on the album is HAIM’s new cover of Leonard Cohen’s “If It Be Your Will.” Listen below.

The Leonard Cohen cover is not HAIM’s first entry in the Hanukkah canon. Back in 2017, they improvised a Hanukkah song. The next year, they sold “Haimukkah” t-shirts to benefit the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Earlier this week, HAIM dropped the new song “Hallelujah” (which is not a Leonard Cohen cover). Read Pitchfork’s May 2019 interview with Danielle Haim.